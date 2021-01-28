आईएफएस अजीत विनायक मिस्र और शुभदर्शनी त्रिपाठी कजाकिस्तान के भारतीय राजदूत नियुक्त: विदेश मंत्रालय

Ajit Vinayak Gupte appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Arab Republic of Egypt: Ministry of External Affairs— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
1994 batch IFS officer Shubhdarshini Tripathi, presently Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan: MEA— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
