Home ›   India News ›   IFS Ajit Vinayak appointed as Indian Ambassador to Egypt and Shubhadarshan Tripathi Kazakhstan

आईएफएस अजीत विनायक मिस्र और शुभदर्शनी त्रिपाठी कजाकिस्तान के भारतीय राजदूत नियुक्त: विदेश मंत्रालय

Jeet Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 12:21 AM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय
विदेश मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
विदेश मंत्रालय ने आज कुछ आईएफएस अधिकारियों को अलग अलग देशों में भारत का राजदूत नियुक्त किया। अजीत विनायक गुप्ते को अरब गणराज्य मिस्र के लिए भारत का अगला राजदूत नियुक्त किया गया।
तो वहीं 1994 बैच के IFS अधिकारी शुभदर्शनी त्रिपाठी को कजाकिस्तान गणराज्य में भारत के अगले राजदूत के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है, अभी वह उप-महानिदेशक, भारतीय सांस्कृतिक संबंध परिषद के पद पर हैं।

 

india news national indian ambassador ifs

