वायुसेनाध्यक्ष भदौरिया 27 मई को सुलूर एयरबेस पर उड़ाएंगे फ्लाइंग बुलेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 01:19 PM IST
वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया (फाइल फोटो)
वायुसेना प्रमुख आरकेएस भदौरिया (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय वायुसेना अध्यक्ष एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया 27 मई को वायुसेना के नंबर 18 स्क्वाड्रन फ्लाइंग बुलेट को सुलूर एयरबेस पर उड़ाएंगे। यह स्क्वाड्रन एलसीए तेजस एफओएस विमान से लैस होगा और एलसीए तेजस को उड़ाने वाला दूसरा यह वायुसेना का दूसरा स्क्वाड्रन होगा।
बता दें कि एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया ने अब तक राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सहित 28 से ज्यादा प्रकार के लड़ाकू और परिवहन विमानों को उड़ाया है। एयर मार्शल भदौरिया प्रायोगिक टेस्ट पायलट होने के साथ कैट 'ए' कैटेगरी के क्वालिफाइड फ्लाइंग इंस्ट्रक्टर और पायलट अटैक इंस्ट्रक्टर भी हैं।
 
indian air force rks bhadauriya flying bullets lca tejas

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

