TDP के वरिष्ठ नेता गली मुद्दू कृष्णमा नायडू का 71 साल की उम्र में निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:01 AM IST
तेलगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) के नेता और एमएलसी गली मुद्दू कृष्णमा नायडू का निधन हो गया है। 71 साल के नायडू का निधन कल रात हैदराबाद में हुआ। नायडू का जन्म 9 जून 1947 को हुआ था और वे एक टीचर भी रह चुके थे। 

टीडीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता नायडू आंध्र प्रदेश कैबिनेट में 6 बार मंत्री बने। ये एक रिकॉर्ड भी माना जाता है, जिसमें राज्य के कैबिनेट में वे शिक्षा मंत्री भी रहे थे।
 
 
हालांकि, टीडीपी से कुछ विवाद होने के चलते उनकी नजदीकियां इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस से बढ़ गई थी। कांग्रेस की ओर से 2004 चुनाव में उन्हें टिकट भी दी और उन्होंने इस जीत भी हासिल की।  बाद में कांग्रेस ने उन्हें पार्टी से इस्तीफा देने पर मजबूर कर दिया और साल 2008 में वे फिर टीडीपी का हिस्सा बन गए।
