गृह मंत्रालय ने सीआरपीएफ जवानों का भत्ता रोकने की खबरों को बताया अफवाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 09:34 PM IST
सीआरपीएफ के जवान
सीआरपीएफ के जवान
गृह मंत्रालय ने सीआरपीएफ जवानों के पास राशन के पैसे नहीं होने की खबरों को गलत बताया है। गृह मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता की तरफ से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि केंद्र सरकार ने जुलाई महीने के लिए दो लाख से अधिक केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल के जवानों को राशन भत्ते का भुगतान कर दिया है।
बयान में कहा गया है कि गृह मंत्रालय की ओर से 12 जुलाई को राशन अलाउंस के तौर पर हर सीआरपीएफ कर्मी को 22,144 एरियर दिया गया है। यह राशि छह महीनों के अलाउंस के बराबर है। बयान में कहा गया है कि सितंबर महीने के आरएमए का भुगतान भी जल्द ही किया जाएगा।

गृह मंत्रालय के अनुसार यह रकम राशन मनी अलाउंस लेने वाले दो लाख से ज्यादा जवानों को दी गई है। लिहाजा राशन मनी अलाउंस की रकम न मिलने की बात एक दम झूठ है। 




 
home ministry crpf ration allowance
