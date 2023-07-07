Telangana: हैदराबाद में तेज रफ्तार बीएमडब्ल्यू ने बाइक चालक को मारी टक्कर, सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Telangana | Hit and run incident reported in Banjara Hills PS limits in Hyderabad. A GHMC employee namely Bala Chander Yadav’s two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding BMW car today in Banjara Hills police station limits. The accident happened after the driver lost control… pic.twitter.com/vbOobHGjtj— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
