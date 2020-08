तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाईअड्डे की बोली प्रक्रिया विवाद पर हरदीप पुरी ने दिया ये जवाब

Winning bid quoted ₹168 per passenger, KSIDC quoted ₹135 per passenger & third qualifying bidder was at ₹63 per passenger.

Thiruvananthapuram airport privatised to Adani rejecting the claim of Kerala govt , even after offer to match Adani’s rate . PMO’s promise to accept Kerala proposal broken. People of Kerala will not accept this act of brazen cronyism.#Airportprivatisation