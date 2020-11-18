शहर चुनें
गुजरात: वड़ोदरा में आपस में भिड़े दो ट्रक, नौ लोगों की मौत, 17 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वडोदरा Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 09:17 AM IST
दो ट्रकों की टक्कर में नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई
दो ट्रकों की टक्कर में नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई - फोटो : ANI

गुजरात के वड़ोदरा में वाघोडिया क्रॉसिंग हाईवे पर बुधवार तड़के दो ट्रकों की टक्कर में नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 17 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना सुबह तीन बजे घटित हुई। हादसे से हाईवे पर भारी जाम लग गया है। घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी का इंतजार है।
india news national collision death injured hospitalised waghodia crossing highway

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

