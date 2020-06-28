शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Khambhat

गुजरात: कैमिकल फैक्टरी में लगी आग, 15 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Sun, 28 Jun 2020 04:56 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Gujarat Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Khambhat

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के आनंद जिले के खम्बात में एक रासायनिक फैक्टरी में आग लग गई। सूचना मिलने के बाद घटनास्थल पर 15 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। फिलहाल अब तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। खबर से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।
विज्ञापन

लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gujarat breaking news fire breaks chemical factory factory fire khambhat anand district khambhat gujarat news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मृतका की फाइल फोटोे
Kannauj

स्टेज पर वरमाला का इंतजार कर रहा था दूल्हा, तभी आई दुल्हन की मौत की खबर, मची चीख-पुकार

27 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

कोरोना वायरस का आपकी सेक्स लाइफ पर क्या असर पड़ेगा?

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह आत्महत्या मामले में नया मोड़, फांसी के लिए इस्तेमाल किए कपड़े को लेकर गहराया शक

27 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

सेक्स से जुड़ी ये गलतफहमियां लड़कियों को करती हैं परेशान

27 जून 2020

Balvinder Singh Sahni's Rolls Royce
Auto News

दीवानगी: गाड़ी के नंबर प्लेट के लिए खर्च कर दिए 67 करोड़ रुपये

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लद्दाख विवादः शरद पवार ने राहुल को दिलाई अतीत की याद, कहा- भूल नहीं सकते 1962 में क्या हुआ था

27 जून 2020

Coronavirus Symptoms
Health & Fitness

148 अध्ययनों की समीक्षा के बाद शोधकर्ताओं का खुलासा, ये हैं कोरोना के दो प्रमुख लक्षण

27 जून 2020

Money Making app
Mobile Apps

वास्तव में घर बैठे कमाई कराने वाले मोबाइल एप, रिंगटोन के बदले मिलते हैं पैसे

27 जून 2020

PLA china Army
India News

'पूर्वी लद्दाख में सैन्य आक्रामकता ने चीन को किया अलग-थलग, चुकानी पड़ेगी भारी कीमत'

27 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

कोरोना से बचाएं अपने परिवार की जान, खरीदें ताकतवर इंजन वाली ये 4 सस्ती कारें

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited