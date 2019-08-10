शहर चुनें

गुजरात: भारी बारिश से खेड़ा में तीन मंजिला इमारत गिरी, चार लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गांधीनगर Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 08:47 AM IST
गुजरात में इमारत गिरी
गुजरात में इमारत गिरी - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात के खेड़ा जिले आज तड़के सुबह एक तीन मंजिला इमारत ढह गई। इस घटना में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि कई अन्य लोगों के मलबे के नीचे दबे होने की आंशका है। राहत और बचाव दल ने मौके पर पहुंच कर बचाव कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। लोगों को घटनास्थल से निकाला जा रहा है।
बताया गया है कि भारी बारिश के कारण आज सुबह खेड़ा के प्रगति नगर इलाके में एक इमारत गिर गई। यह भी जानकारी मिली है कि मलबे से चार से पांच लोगों को निकाला गया है। जिन्हें अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया है। 

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
gujrat building collapse kheda building collapse pragati nagar building collapse building collapse in gujrat building collapse building collapse in kheda rescue team gujrat kheda gandhi nagar gujrat police गुजरात गुजरात में बिल्डिंग गिरी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

