Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting today to be held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के घर पर आज होगी मंत्रियों की बैठक, अमित शाह और निर्मला सीतारमण होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 09:57 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में आज केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के घर पर मंत्रियों के समूह (जीओएम) की बैठक होगी। बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर पहुंचेंगे। 
इससे पहले पोखरण में उन्होंने भारत की परमाणु नीति पर बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा था कि परमाणु आयुध को लेकर अब तब हमारी नीति पहले इस्तेमाल न करने की रही है। अब भविष्य में क्या होता है, यह उस वक्त के हालात पर निर्भर करता है।
union defence minister rajnath singh meeting at rajnath house group of ministers meeting today gom meeting at rajnath house amit shah on rajnath house nirmala sitharaman narendra singh tomar at rajnath singh house meeting of minsiters रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह मंत्रियों के समूह (जीओएम) निर्मला सीतारमण
