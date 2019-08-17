रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के घर पर आज होगी मंत्रियों की बैठक, अमित शाह और निर्मला सीतारमण होंगे शामिल

Delhi: A Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting to be held at Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's (File pic) residence, today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to attend the meeting. pic.twitter.com/uXn1G57RtZ— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार अपनी प्रमुख फसल बीमा योजना, "प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना" में बड़ा परिवर्तन करने पर विचार कर रही है। जिसमें देश में कृषि बीमा का एक नया मॉडल भी शामिल है।
17 अगस्त 2019