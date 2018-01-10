Supreme Court issued notice to the Central government after hearing a PIL which alleged that school prayers in Kendriya Vidyalayas propagate Hinduism and they should not be allowed as they are run by Government.— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2018
आसियान राष्ट्रों में भारत की छवि बेहतर होती जा रही है, सम्मेलनों का तालमेल देखें तो भारत चीन को पीछे छोड़ता जा रहा है।
10 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.