Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Government have to answer on the prayer in KVs to SC

केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में होने वाली प्रार्थना हिंदुत्व को बढ़ावा तो नहीं ? SC ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 12:24 PM IST
Government have to answer on the prayer in KVs to SC
फाइल फोटो
केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में होने वाली प्रार्थनाओं को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भेजा है। याचिकार्ता ने कोर्ट में दलील दी है कि केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में होने वाली प्रार्थना एक खास धर्म (हिंदुत्व) को बढ़ावा देती है। इसी याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से जवाब मांगा है।

RELATED

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुताबिक चूंकि केंद्रीय विद्यालय केन्द्र सरकार के अधीन आते हैं इसलिए एक खास धर्म को बढ़ावा देना ठीक नहीं है। 2015 के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक देश भर में 1,125 केंद्रीय विद्यालय हैं, वहीं विदेश में केंद्रीय विद्यालयों की संख्या तीन है।

वहीं अगर बात की जाए केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में पढ़ने वाले कुल विद्यार्थियों की तो यह संख्या तकरीबन 11 लाख है। अब देखना है कि इस मामले में सरकार की तरफ से क्या जवाब आता है।
 

 
supreme court hinduism central school central government
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

Ishaan Khattar in love with Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर के लिए ये क्या कर बैठे ईशान खट्टर, शाहिद कपूर से फिर पड़ सकती है फटकार

10 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

10 जनवरी 2018

saturn or shani rise on nine january 2018 what impact on these zodiac signs
Predictions

शनि हुए उदय, साल 2018 में इन राशियों की चमक सकती है किस्मत

10 जनवरी 2018

music director a r rahman became brand ambassador of sikkim state
Bollywood

चीन बॉर्डर पर बसे इस स्टेट के CM ने ऑस्कर अवॉर्डी संगीतकार को दिया बड़ा पद

9 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut work with amitabh bachchan in r balki next movie based on arunima sinha
Bollywood

एवरेस्ट को फतह करने निकलेंगी 'झांसी की रानी', साथ में होंगे अमिताभ बच्चन

9 जनवरी 2018

kay kay menon and raima sen starrer vodka diaries trailer release
Bollywood

मर्डर मिस्ट्री से भरपूर है 'वोदका डायरीज' का Trailer, कातिल को कैसे ढूढ़ेंगे केके मेनन

9 जनवरी 2018

arshi khan enter in bigg boss 11 house finale week
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शो में फिर लगने वाला है सेक्स का तड़का, जो भी देखेगा समझो दिल धड़का

9 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in THDC India LTD for engineer trainee post, apply online
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: THDC में इंजीनियर ट्रेनी बनने का मौका

9 जनवरी 2018

NLC India Limited Recruitment for 150 executive trainee posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NLC इंडिया लिमिटेड में एग्जीक्यूटिव ट्रेनी के पदों पर भर्ती

9 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan to play a surrogate mother in her next movie jasmine
Bollywood

फिर 'मां' बनने का 'जज्बा' दिखाएंगी ऐश्वर्या राय, इस बार सरोगेसी की लेंगी मदद

9 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

India will be the first choice of ASEAN nations, China behind
India News

चीन को पीछे छोड़ ASEAN राष्ट्रों की पहली पसंद होगा भारत, दिख रहा है असर

आसियान राष्ट्रों में भारत की छवि बेहतर होती जा रही है, सम्मेलनों का तालमेल देखें तो भारत चीन को पीछे छोड़ता जा रहा है।

10 जनवरी 2018

delhi police denies to jignesh mevani for rally and now heavy security deployed at parliament street
India News

दिल्ली: रोक के बावजूद जिग्नेश ने की हुंकार रैली, निशाने पर रहे पीएम मोदी

9 जनवरी 2018

MP: Public welcomed BJP candidate with a wreath of shoes while asked for votes
India News

MP: वोट मांगने पहुंचे BJP उम्मीदवार, जूतों की माला से हुआ स्वागत

8 जनवरी 2018

 Handshake Video of India and Chinese soldiers

भारत और चीनी सैनिकों के हाथ मिलाने का वीडियो आया सामने

10 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi Can Meet With Trump In World Economic Forum Conference
India News

स्विट्जरलैंड में हो सकती है पीएम मोदी और ट्रंप की मुलाकात

10 जनवरी 2018

Parliamentary Conference: PM modi addresses a function for Indian Origin MPs in Delhi
India News

PIO पार्लियामेंट्री कॉन्फ्रेंस: PM का चीन को इशारा- हम किसी की जमीन पर नजर नहीं रखते

9 जनवरी 2018

Sachin Tendulkar daughter tampered, man arrested
India News

सचिन की बेटी को फोन पर तंग करने वाला गिरफ्तार, देता था किडनैपिंग की धमकी

7 जनवरी 2018

Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi is the biggest joker says Asaduddin Owaisi
India News

ओवैसी का शिया वक्फ बोर्ड पर हमला, बोले- वसीम रिजवी ने अपनी आत्मा RSS को बेच दी

9 जनवरी 2018

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed ordered terrorist to attack india on Republic Day
India News

हाफिज सईद ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर आतंकी हमले का दिया आदेश

7 जनवरी 2018

RJD chief again targets BJP and bihar CM nitish kumar on twitter
India News

लालू का BJP पर बड़ा हमला- अगर चोर होता तो जेल नहीं केंद्र में होता

8 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: ...और फिर सो गए कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एक बैठक में सोते हुए नजर आए। दरअसल, सीएम सिद्धारमैया मंगलवार को कांग्रेस की साधना समावेश बैठक में शामिल हुए लेकिन वहां पर वो सो गए। सीएम के सोने की तस्वीरें कैमरे में कैद हो गईं, आप भी देखिए।

10 जनवरी 2018

Messages on sanitary napkins to PM Modi to protest 12% GST in Gwalior 3:32

पीएम मोदी को इसलिए भेजे जा रहे हैं 1000 सेनेटरी नैपकीन

10 जनवरी 2018

Missing AMU scholar’s family appeals him to return 0:36

किताबें छोड़ एके 47 थामने वाले बेटे से मां ने ये कहा

10 जनवरी 2018

SHIA WAQF BOARD CHAIRMAN WASIM RIZWI QUESTIONS THE EDUCATIONAL QUALITY OF MADARSA 2:32

मदरसों में दी जा रही है बम बनाने की ट्रेनिंग: वसीम रिजवी

10 जनवरी 2018

Isro will launch 31 satellites on 12TH January 2:00

ISRO की एक और बड़ी छलांग, एक साथ लॉन्च करेगा 31 सैटेलाइट

10 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

RBI in Supreme Court against JP Associates
National

जेपी एसोसिएट के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा आरबीआई

10 जनवरी 2018

How to get death sentence apart from hanging supreme court ask to government
India News

SC ने पूछा सरकार से सवाल- फांसी के अलावा और कैसे दी जाए सजा-ए-मौत 

9 जनवरी 2018

Playing National Anthem in cinema halls not mandatory Supreme Court modifies its decision
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला बदला, अब सिनेमाघरों में राष्ट्रगान बजाना अनिवार्य नहीं

9 जनवरी 2018

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will soon file bail application in Jharkhand High Court
India News

जमानत के लिए जल्द झारखंड हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे लालू

8 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court would examine Constitutional validity of section 377 in LGBT Case
India News

समलैंगिकता पर फिर से बहस के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार, तय करेगा अपराध है या नहीं

8 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court denies giving custody of girl child to woman

महिला को बालिग युवती की कस्टडी देने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार 

6 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
view more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.