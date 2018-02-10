अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Goa minister said, north Indian tourists visiting the state were scum of the earth

गोवा के मंत्री ने उत्तर भारत से आने वाले पर्यटकों को कहा- 'धरती पर गंदगी'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:29 PM IST
Goa minister said, north Indian tourists visiting the state were scum of the earth
विजय सरदेसाई
गोवा के मंत्री विजय सरदेसाई ने उत्तर भारतीयों पर विवादित टिप्पणी की है। उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर भारतीय गोवा को दूसरा हरियाणा बना रहे हैं और ऐसे लोग यहां आकर गंदगी फैलाते हैं। हम गोवा को दूसरा गुरुग्राम नहीं बनने देंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर भारत के राज्य गोवा की इस हालत के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं। जो लोग ऐसे राज्यों से यहां आते हैं, दरअसल वो यहां दूसरा हरियाणा बनाना चाहते हैं। सरदेसाई ने ये बातें गोवा बिज फेस्ट में कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि नॉर्थ इंडियन यहां के माहौल के लिए समस्या पैदा कर रहे हैं, जिसका प्रभाव यहां की साफ-सुथरी व्यवस्था पर पड़ रहा है।

ऐसी कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है जिससे टूरिस्टों को यह सिखाया जा सके कि वो गोवा को साफ सुथरा रखें। इसलिए हम ऐसा कानून लाएंगे जिससे गंदगी फैलाने वालों को हर्जाना भरना पड़ेगा, तभी इस समस्या से निजात मिलेगी।
