Home ›   India News ›   First meeting of Modi cabinet Amit shah and other ministers reaches

मोदी कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक, अमित शाह-राजनाथ सहित दिग्गज मंत्री पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 05:47 PM IST
मोदी मंत्रिमंडल
मोदी मंत्रिमंडल - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
मोदी सरकार में मंत्रियों के बीच विभागों के बंटवारे के बाद मोदी कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक हो रही है। कैबिनेट बैठक के लिए गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी, गिरिराज सिंह सहित तमाम नए नेता पहुंचे हैं। इनके कुछ देर बाद पीएम मोदी भी यहां पहुंचे। बता दें कि आज ही सभी 57 मंत्रियों के विभागों का बंटवारा किया गया है। 
बैठक के लिए पहुंचे जितेंद्र सिंह और निर्मला सीतारमण। 





गुरुवार को पीएम मोदी ने 57 मंत्रियों के साथ शपथ ली थी। आज इनके विभागों का बंटवारा कर दिया गया। अमित शाह को गृह मंत्रालय जबकि राजनाथ सिंह को रक्षा मंत्रालय दिया गया। पिछली सरकार में राजनाथ गृह मंत्री थे। इसके अलावा पूर्व विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर को विदेश मंत्री बनाया गया है।  
 
राजनाथ सिंह और अरविंद सावंत भी बैठक के लिए पहुंचे। 
 



इस बार मंत्रिमंडल में कई पुराने चेहरे नजर नहीं आएंगे। वहीं कई नए चेहरों को पहली बार सरकार में मौका मिला है।  
 

modi cabinet meeting amit shah rajnath singh dharmendra pradhan modi sarkar 2 pm modi modi ministers
