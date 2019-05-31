मोदी कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक, अमित शाह-राजनाथ सहित दिग्गज मंत्री पहुंचे

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the #UnionCabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/PGFJ3VS8ge— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Amit Shah arrives for the #UnionCabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/AZ8mc7naZA— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh arrive for the #UnionCabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/KSnfkLPaV7— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Giriraj Singh arrive for the #UnionCabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/5VWFEIhYbh— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
Delhi: Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Arvind Sawant arrive for the #UnionCabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/1tuJoJRHHZ— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के बीच में आपस में एक दूसरे को बधाई या रिवार्ड देने का कोई रिश्ता नहीं है, बल्कि दोनों के बीच में आपस की केमिस्ट्री तथा उद्देश्य को अच्छी तरह से समझने की अंतरंगता है।
31 मई 2019