Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out at 7 cloth shops in Goregaon West in Mumbai

मुंबई: गोरेगांव में कपड़ों की दुकानों में लगी आग, काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 30 Mar 2021 10:50 AM IST
पश्चिमी गोरेगांव में दुकानों में लगी आग
पश्चिमी गोरेगांव में दुकानों में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के पश्चिमी गोरेगांव में मंगलवार की सुबह कपड़ों की दुकानों में आग लग गई। जानकारी के अनुसार सात दुकानें आग की चपेट में आई हैं। चार फायर इंजिन और चार पानी के टैंकर मौके पर मौजूद हैं और आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। आग लगने के कारण का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है।
india news national west goregaon mumbai fire in goregaon west today fire
