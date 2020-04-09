शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Federation of Resident Doctors Association writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over assault on doctors and Central Protection Act need

अमित शाह को फोर्डा ने लिखा खत, डॉक्टरों के लिए की केंद्रीय संरक्षण अधिनियम की मांग

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 02:43 PM IST
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
फेडरेशन ऑफ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन (फोर्डा) ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को खत लिखा है जिसमें डॉक्टरों पर हो रहे हमलों को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की गई है। खत में डॉक्टरों पर हो रहे हमलों की कई घटनाओं और डॉक्टरों के लिए केंद्रीय संरक्षण अधिनियम की मांग की गई है। 
amit shah federation of resident doctors association doctors central protection act

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

