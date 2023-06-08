जयशंकर बोले: यूक्रेन में हालात ठीक नहीं; वहां पढ़ रहे छात्रों की परीक्षाएं भारत में हों, यही सभी के हित में

विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस. जयशंकर ने गुरुवार को बसई दारापुर इलाके में यूक्रेन से लौटे एक छात्र से मुलाकात की। बैठक के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि यूक्रेन की स्थिति तो आप जानते ही हैं। वहां अब भी हालात ठीक नहीं हैं। शुरू-शुरू में तो छात्र वापस आ गए थे, लेकिन पढ़ाई पूरी करने के लिए ये दोबारा वहां गए, लेकिन वहां के मौजूदा हालात को देखते हुए छात्र फिर से वापस आ गए हैं। हमारी तरफ से ये कोशिश हो रही कि वहां पर जो हमारे भारतीय छात्र हैं, उनकी परीक्षा यहां भारत में कराई जाए। यही छात्रों के हित में होगी।

#WATCH | I met a student who returned from Ukraine. He wanted to go back and complete his studies there but the situation in Ukraine is not under control yet. It will be beneficial for the students if the exams are conducted in India. He said that they were always in touch with… pic.twitter.com/KVa8l8PO6n