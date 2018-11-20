ईडी ने पोंजी धोखाधड़ी मामले में जब्त की 3,06,23,513 रुपये की संपत्ति 

Enforcement Directorate attaches movable and immovable properties worth ₹ 3,06,23,513 acquired by Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd., Jaipur, its directors & others, in Multi-Level Marketing and Ponzi scheme fraud case. Further investigation underway— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेता और विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव न लड़ने का एलान कर दिया है। इंदौरा में मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने ये बात कही। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि इस बारे में पार्टी को अपनी मंशा से अवगत करा दिया है।
20 नवंबर 2018