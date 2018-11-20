शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Enforcement Directorate attaches movable and immovable properties worth ₹ 3,06,23,513 acquired

ईडी ने पोंजी धोखाधड़ी मामले में जब्त की 3,06,23,513 रुपये की संपत्ति 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 09:27 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने मंगलवार को बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। ईडी ने मल्टी लेवल मार्केटिंग और पोंजी योजना धोखाधड़ी मामले में गोल्ड सुख ट्रेड इंडिया लिमिटेड, जयपुर में छापेमारी की है। जहां ईडी ने 3,06,23,513 की चल अचल संपत्ति जब्त की है। मामले में आगे की जांच चल रही है।  
enforcement directorate properties property attachment धोखाधड़ी प्रॉपर्टी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय पोंजी घोटाला ponzi scheme
