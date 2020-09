उपचुनाव: एमपी, यूपी, ओडिशा और गुजरात के लिए तारीखों का एलान, तीन नवंबर को डाले जाएंगे वोट

By-poll on 1 Parliamentary constituency of Bihar & 2 Assembly constituencies of Manipur to be held on Nov 7. By-poll on 54 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, MP, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, UP to be held on Nov 3. Counting of votes on Nov 10. pic.twitter.com/ZdAjXjthti