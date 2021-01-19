शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   ECI Sunil Arora, CEC Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumar to visit West Bengal from Jan 20-22 to hold review meetings for upcoming assembly election in west bengal

विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर 20 जनवरी से बंगाल के दौरे पर जाएंगे भारत के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 07:34 PM IST
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
बंगाल में इस साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों की तैयारियों का जायजा लेने मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा दोनों चुनाव आयुक्तों- सुशील चंद्रा व राजीव कुमार के साथ 20 से 22 जनवरी तक राज्यों का दौरा करेंगे।
बता दें कि इससे पहले उप चुनाव आयुक्त सुदीप जैन पिछले सप्ताह अधिकारियों से मिलने बंगाल पहुंचे थे। जैन का पश्चिम बंगाल का यह दूसरा दौरा था। निर्वाचन आयोग के एक अन्य अधिकारी स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए असम में थे। इन अधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को दोनों राज्यों के अपने दौरों के बारे में निर्वाचन आयोग को अवगत कराया था।

 

india news national west bengal assembly election eci sunil arora

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

