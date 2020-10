डुब्बक विधानसभा उप चुनाव: भाजपा उम्मीदवार के परिजनों के पास से 18.67 लाख रुपये जब्त, कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया हंगामा

#WATCH: Ruckus was created during the search that was conducted at a location related to BJP's Dubbak assembly seat by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao.



Siddipet police say,"Rs 18.67 lakhs was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs & ran away." #Telangana (26.10.20) pic.twitter.com/scfRY8OoK1