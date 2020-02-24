शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Donald Trump India Visit : GoBackTrump trending on social media Americans also givind advice

भारत पहुंचते ही ट्रेंड में आए राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप, किसी ने कहा फेंकू नंबर 1 तो कोई बोला गुस्ताखी माफ!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Feb 2020 08:25 PM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भारत के दो दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं। उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी और अमेरिका की प्रथम महिला मेलानिया ट्रंप के अलावा बेटी इवांका ट्रंप भी हैं। राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप अपने पहले आधिकारिक दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे हुए हैं।
बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को प्रोटोकॉल तोड़कर राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और उनके परिवार की अगवानी की। इसके बाद वह राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप को साबरमती आश्रम ले गए, जहां उन्होंने महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इसके बाद राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप मोटेरा स्टेडियम के नमस्ते ट्रंप कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने लोगों को संबोधित किया।

इस सबसे अलग सोशल मीडिया की दुनिया में कुछ और चल रहा है। दरअसल, सुबह से ही लोग ट्रंप को उनके भारत दौरे को लेकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। गोबैकट्रंप जैसे हैशटैग ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं और लोग ट्रंप को तरह-तरह की सलाह दे रहे हैं या फिर मजाक बना रहे हैं।
 

 
राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप

