भारत पहुंचते ही ट्रेंड में आए राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप, किसी ने कहा फेंकू नंबर 1 तो कोई बोला गुस्ताखी माफ!

From #NamasteyTrump to #GoBackTrump, Twitter reacts to US President Donald Trump's visit— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 24, 2020
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/e1Nkqkj2do pic.twitter.com/HMoTQ5QCyq
एक ऐसे राष्ट्रपति जिसे उसका देश भी गंभीरता से नही लेता है जिसे डॉगी मीडिया न दुनिया का सबसे झूठा राष्ट्राध्यक्ष घोषित किया था— Shamim Khan Rahniya (@ShamimRahniya) February 24, 2020
आज ऐसे व्यक्ति को खुश करने के लिए मोदीजी 500 करोड़ रुपए पानी की तरह बहा रहे है
साहब जी ये पैसा भारतीय जनता का है#GoBackTrump @Aftabnuh @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/WLFTKtcFEV
फेंकू नंबर 1,— Sonam Singh (@sonamSi93) February 24, 2020
कहाँ है विकास इंडिया में ?#GoBackTrump pic.twitter.com/aP9rKlGCD4
#GoBackTrump Trending with 5th position...Keep it up Guy's...— Swabhimani Rajat Lohat (@rajat_lohat) February 24, 2020
These people's don't love our country pic.twitter.com/UvGucxF8zo
#DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit is a clown show. A clown show for which the Indian Prime Minister, who’s a democratically elected dictator, built a wall in the city of #Ahmedabad to hide the #slums, and #poverty from Trumps and their posey!— Vozable.com (@Vozable) February 24, 2020
Our Report from #Indiahttps://t.co/eaxkii4B4V
#Ahmedabad #DonaldTrump #GoBackTrump #TrumpIndiaVisit #India pic.twitter.com/K8UMUqWf4q— krishna giri ♠ (@krishna_girii) February 24, 2020
#GoBackTrump https://t.co/DFsRIZGRS1 pic.twitter.com/85mA1xAuof— Salauddin Khan सलाउद्दीन खाँन صلاح ادّین خان (@Salauddinkhan_) February 24, 2020
