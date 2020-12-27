देवेंद्र फडणवीस का सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे को पत्र, कहा- नीतियां सुधारें वरना जाऊंगा हाईकोर्ट

Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly writes to State CM Uddhav Thackeray saying, "Govt policies for helping real estate sector to mitigate COVID effect are aimed at and are resulting into windfall gains to a few real estate developers."
(file pics) pic.twitter.com/0HWX7tOFkz — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.