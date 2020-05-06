शहर चुनें

रक्षा मंत्रालय और उस से जुड़े कार्यालयों के कर्मचारी पीएम केयर्स में हर महीने देंगे एक दिन का वेतन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 May 2020 12:28 PM IST
पीएम केयर्स फंड
पीएम केयर्स फंड - फोटो : Amar Ujala
रक्षा मंत्रालय और उस से जुड़े कार्यालयों/संगठनों/रक्षा सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की इकाइयों के कर्मचारियों से 2021 तक हर महीने एक दिन का वेतन पीएन केयर्स फंड में देंगे। रक्षा सचिव अजय कुमार ने कहा कि इच्छुक कर्मचारियों को स्वैच्छिक आधार पर पीएम केयर्स फंड के लिए मई 2020 से मार्च 2021 तक हर महीने एक दिन का वेतन देने के लिए कहा गया है। यह अप्रैल 2020 में दिए गए एक दिन के वेतन के अलावा है।
pm cares fund defence ministry defence offices

