CoWIN Data Leak: कोविन एप से निजी डाटा लीक होने का आरोप, टीएमसी नेता का बड़ा दावा

कोरोना के समय वैक्सीन देने के लिए सरकार द्वारा बनाई गई कोविन एप को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया गया है। दरअसल टीएमसी नेता साकेत गोखले ने दावा किया है कि कोविन एप पर लोगों ने जो निजी जानकारियां दी हैं, वह मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म टेलीग्राम पर मौजूद हैं। टीएमसी नेता ने दावा किया है कि आम आदमी का ही डाटा लीक नहीं हुआ है बल्कि कई बड़े नेताओं का डाटा भी लीक हुआ है।

There are several Opposition leaders which include:



1. Rajya Sabha MP & TMC Leader Derek O'Brien



2. Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram



3. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh & K.C. Venugopal@derekobrienmp @PChidambaram_IN @Jairam_Ramesh @kcvenugopalmp



टीएमसी ने सरकार पर उठाए सवाल

टीएमसी नेता ने ट्विटर पर जो जानकारी दी है, उसके मुताबिक कई पत्रकारों का भी डाटा लीक हुआ है। जिन पत्रकारों का डाटा लीक हुआ है, उनमें राजदीप सरदेसाई, बरखा दत्त, राहुल शिवशंकर का नाम शामिल है। टीएमसी नेता ने सरकार पर सवाल उठाते हुए पूछा कि सरकार दावा करती है कि आधार आदि का डाटा लीक होने से बचाने के लिए मजबूत डाटा सिक्योरिटी होती है तो फिर यह डाटा कैसे लीक हो गया? टीएमसी नेता ने सवाल किया कि क्या सरकार को इस डाटा लीक की जानकारी नहीं है और अगर है तो अभी तक इस बारे में क्यों लोगों को सूचित नहीं किया गया? अभी सरकार की तरफ से इसे लेकर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की गई है।

