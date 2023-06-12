CoWIN Data Leak: कोविन एप से निजी डाटा लीक होने का आरोप, टीएमसी नेता का बड़ा दावा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कोरोना के समय वैक्सीन देने के लिए सरकार द्वारा बनाई गई कोविन एप को लेकर बड़ा दावा किया गया है। दरअसल टीएमसी नेता साकेत गोखले ने दावा किया है कि कोविन एप पर लोगों ने जो निजी जानकारियां दी हैं, वह मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म टेलीग्राम पर मौजूद हैं। टीएमसी नेता ने दावा किया है कि आम आदमी का ही डाटा लीक नहीं हुआ है बल्कि कई बड़े नेताओं का डाटा भी लीक हुआ है।
There are several Opposition leaders which include:
1. Rajya Sabha MP & TMC Leader Derek O'Brien
2. Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram
3. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh & K.C. Venugopal@derekobrienmp @PChidambaram_IN @Jairam_Ramesh @kcvenugopalmp
