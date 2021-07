कोरोना: दैनिक मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी, 24 घंटे में 44,111 नए केस, 738 की गई जान

India reports 44,111 new #COVID19 cases, 57,477 recoveries, and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,05,02,362

Total recoveries: 2,96,05,779

Active cases: 4,95,533

Death toll: 4,01,050



Total Vaccination: 34,46,11,291