Coronavirus News In Hindi : All Religious Places In Maharashtra To Re-Open For Devotees From Monday, 16th November, Wearing Mask Will Be compulsory

महाराष्ट्र में सोमवार से खुलेंगे धार्मिक स्थल, श्रद्धालुओं का मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई। Updated Sat, 14 Nov 2020 03:45 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने सोमवार 16 नवंबर से धार्मिक स्थलों को फिर से खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। हालांकि इस दौरान सभी श्रद्धालुओं का मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य किया गया है। इसके साथ ही कोरोना वायरस से जुड़े सभी तरह के दिशा निर्देशों का भी पालन करना होगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

