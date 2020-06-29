शहर चुनें
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 29th june Unlock1 Day twenty Nine, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world

Live

Coronavirus Updates: असम में 327 नए मामले, गुवाहाटी में 24 घंटे में 195 संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 01:24 AM IST
Coronavirus Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 29th june Unlock1 Day twenty Nine, Coronavirus in bihar, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, kerala, world
केरल के कोझिकोड से विशेष ट्रेन में प्रवासी मजूदरों को बिहार के लिए रवाना किया गया। इस दौरान एक शख्स से जानकारी लेता पुलिस कर्मी। - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 5,28,859 हो गई है, जिनमें से 2,03,051 सक्रिय मामले हैं।
  • देशभर में 3,09,713 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं  और अब तक 16,095 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 
लाइव अपडेट

12:39 AM, 29-Jun-2020

शशि थरूर ने विदेश मंत्री को लिखा पत्र

कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेता शशि थरूर और सीपीआई के बिनॉय विश्वम ने दो महीने से अधिक समय से ईरान में फंसे केरल और तमिलनाडु के लगभग 26 लोगों को स्वदेश लाने का विदेश मंत्रालय से आग्रह किया है। इस संबंध में उन्होंने विदेश मंत्री एस जयंशकर को एक पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि 'वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत एक जहाज ईरान से भारतीय नागरिकों को स्वदेश वापस ला रहा था, हालांकि इन 26 लोगों के नाम जहाज में सवार लोगों की सूची में शामिल नहीं थे।




 
12:36 AM, 29-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः असम में 327 नए मामले, गुवाहाटी में 24 घंटे में 195 संक्रमित

असम में 327 नए मामले
असम में रविवार को कोरोना के 327 नए मामले सामने आए। इनमें से 195 मामले पिछले 24 घंटों में गुवाहाटी शहर में सामने आए हैं। राज्य में अब तक कुल 7,492 मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 5,088 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, जबकि 2,390 सक्रिय मामले हैं। प्रदेश में कोरोना से 11 लोगों की मौत हुई है। -हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री, असम

यहां पढ़ें 28 जून (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0
