Coronavirus Updates: असम में 327 नए मामले, गुवाहाटी में 24 घंटे में 195 संक्रमित

LiveCoronavirus Updates: असम में 327 नए मामले, गुवाहाटी में 24 घंटे में 195 संक्रमित
The two leaders have requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to direct the Indian consulate to ensure their safety till they can be evacuated. https://t.co/IK4t67kPrf— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश में लॉकडाउन को लागू करने के संकेत मिलने लगे हैं, कई राज्यों ने या तो इस दिशा में कदम बढ़ा दिए हैं
28 जून 2020