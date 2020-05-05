Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 42836, अब तक 1389 मौतें

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 42836, अब तक 1389 मौतें
#WATCH Andhra Pradesh:Police lathi charged at a large group of migrant workers,protesting in West Godavari's Kovvuru y'day demanding to be sent to their home states. Police had tried to persuade them into leaving the spot following which stones were allegedly pelted at the former pic.twitter.com/1rfc97l231— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
West Bengal government has identified 312 containment areas in Kolkata to prevent #COVID19 transmission; 61 new positive cases reported in West Bengal on 4th May, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1259. pic.twitter.com/CcsuOtJC01— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
West Bengal government has identified 76 containment and buffer zones in Howrah to prevent #COVID19 transmission; 61 new positive cases reported in West Bengal on 4th May, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1259. pic.twitter.com/F2alBX9yDc— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
West Bengal government has identified 86 containment areas in North 24 Parganas to prevent #COVID19 transmission; 61 new positive cases reported in West Bengal on 4th May, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1259. pic.twitter.com/rzj7Eria03— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
