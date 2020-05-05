शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 5 Day fourty two of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 42836, अब तक 1389 मौतें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 02:20 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 5 Day fourty two of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 2573 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 83 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 42,836 हो गई है। जिसमें 29,685 सक्रिय हैं, अब तक 11,762 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 1389 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

02:19 AM, 05-May-2020

आंध्र प्रदेश में प्रवासी मजदूरों पर लाठीचार्ज और पुलिस पर पथराव

आंध्र प्रदेश: अपने गृह राज्यों में वापसी की मांग को लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे प्रवासी मजदूरों के एक समूह पर पश्चिम गोदावरी के कोवुरू उदय में पुलिस ने लाठी चार्ज किया। पुलिस द्वारा उनसे जगह को छोड़ने की अपील करने पर कथित रूप से पथराव किया गया।


 
विज्ञापन
02:11 AM, 05-May-2020

तेलंगाना में रेलवे स्टेशन की तरफ बढ़े प्रवासी मजदूरों को रोका गया

तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद में लगभग 1000 प्रवासी कामगार जो अपने घरेलू राज्यों में लौटने के लिए सिकंदराबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर जा रहे थे, उन्हें पुलिस ने रात में  बहादुरपुर इलाके में रोक दिया। बाद में उन्हें एक समारोह हॉल में स्थानांतरित करने के लिए बसों की व्यवस्था की गई।



अपर आयुक्त अनिल कुमार, ट्रैफिक पुलिस का कहना है, 'हमने उन्हें एक समारोह हॉल में स्थानांतरित करने के लिए वाहनों की व्यवस्था की, हमने उनके लिए भोजन की भी व्यवस्था की है। हमने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया है कि आने वाले दो दिन में तेलंगाना सरकार उन्हें उनके गृह राज्यों में वापस भेज देगी।" उन्होंने हमारी बात सुनी और वापस जाने के लिए सहमत हुए "
02:11 AM, 05-May-2020

जमात के एक व्यक्ति ने दिया प्लाज्मा

कोरोना से ठीक हो चुके तब्लीगी जमात के एक सदस्य ने दूसरे मरीजों के इलाज के लिए प्लाज्मा दान दिया है।
 
01:38 AM, 05-May-2020

शराब की बिक्री तय समय पर करवाने के निर्देश

दिल्ली के आबकारी विभाग ने दिल्ली पुलिस को खत लिखकर शराब की बिक्री पर कुछ दिशानिर्देश दिए हैं। पुलिस कमिश्नर से कहा गया है कि सरकार के चार निगमों के तहत आने वाले वेंडरों से यह सुनिश्चित करवाया जाए कि वे दुकानें सुबह के 9 बजे से शाम 6:30 बजे तक ही खोलेंगे।
 
01:29 AM, 05-May-2020

पश्चिम बंगाल के अलग-अलग इलाकों में बनाए गए कंटेनमेंट जोन

पश्चिम बंगाल में चार मई तक पश्चिम बंगाल में 61 नए मामले सामने आये थे, जिसके बाद राज्य में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1259 हो गई। वहीं कोलकाता में 312 कंटेनमेंट जोन को चिन्हित किया गया है। 
 
  • हावड़ा में 76 कंटेनमेंट और बफर जोन को चिन्हित किया है
  • 24 नॉर्थ परगना में कुल 86 कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाए गए हैं
12:44 AM, 05-May-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः BSF के कुल 67 जवान संक्रमित, देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 42836

4 मई तक, कुल 67 BSF जवान कोरोना से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। त्रिपुरा से, संक्रमण के 13 नए मामले सामने आए हैं, जिनमें से 10 बीएसएफ कर्मी हैं और अन्य 3 में एक जवान की पत्नी और दो बच्चे शामिल हैं। दिल्ली से कुल 41 संक्रमित मिले हैं और एक कोलकाता से है। बीएसएफ का एक जवान छुट्टी पर रहने के बावजूद कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है: सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ)


यहां पढ़ें 04 मई (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

amanmani tripathi and sara singh
Gorakhpur

पत्नी सारा हत्याकांड के आरोपी विधायक की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, 2015 में हुआ था अमन मणि की लव स्टोरी का अंत

4 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में कोरोना वायरस का नया मामला, दिल्ली से लौटे व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyred soldiers
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: हंदवाड़ा में फिर आतंकी हमला, सीआरपीएफ के तीन जवान शहीद

4 मई 2020

शराब की दुकानों के बाहर भीड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः शराब की दुकानें खुलते ही उमड़ा सैलाब, एक-दूसरे पर टूटे लोग, सभी नियम तार-तार

4 मई 2020

aamir khan, virat kohli, ayushmann khurrana
Bollywood

आमिर ने टिकटॉक वीडियो को बताया फर्जी तो चीनी कंपनी ने मैदान में उतार दिए विराट कोहली और आयुष्मान

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

केवल महाराष्ट्र को छोड़कर सभी राज्य सरकारें देंगी प्रवासी मजदूरों की टिकट का 15% किराया

4 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

लॉकडाउन के दौरान लॉन्च हुईं ये शानदार BS6 कारें और SUV, 4.57 लाख रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

4 मई 2020

दुकान के सामने नारियल फोड़ता शख्स
Bizarre News

Viral Video: शराब का ठेका खुला तो खुशी से झूमा शख्स, दुकान के सामने की आरती, फोड़ा नारियल

4 मई 2020

Himachal Pradesh educational institutions continue to remain closed from 4th may 2020 till further orders
Shimla

हिमाचल में स्कूलों, कॉलेजों-विश्वविद्यालयों के स्टाफ के लिए नए आदेश जारी

4 मई 2020

sales and profit from alcohol affected due to lockdown
विशेष

लॉकडाउन में कितनी प्रभावित हुई शराब से राज्यों की कमाई? यहां जानें पूरा गणित

4 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

लॉकडाउन 3.0 में शराब की दुकानों को खोलने के पीछे सरकार का ये है गणित

कोरोना की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन में कई क्षेत्र प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। इनमें से एक शराब की बिक्री भी काफी प्रभावित हुई। इस दौरान अब जब 4 मई से लॉकडाउन 3.0 शुरु हुआ और साथ ही कुछ शराब की दुकानें भी खोली गई।

4 मई 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:35

जगमगाती रौशनी से भारतीय नौसेना ने बढ़ाया कोरोना योद्धाओं का हौसला

4 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट 1:16

24 घंटे में 1074 लोग ठीक, रिकवरी रेट 27.52 फीसदी- स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय

4 मई 2020

लॉकडाउन 3 8:57

Lockdown 3.0: किस राज्य ने कौन सी सेवा की बहाल, किस पर प्रतिबंध अभी भी है जारी, देखिए

4 मई 2020

सूरत 1:13

सूरत में प्रवासी मजदूरों का हंगामा, पुलिस ने दागे आंसू गैस के गोले

4 मई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited