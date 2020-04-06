शहर चुनें

Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid 19 6th April thirteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic

Live

India Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 3577 हुई, अब तक 83 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 08:50 AM IST
Coronavirus in India Live Updates News in Hindi Covid 19 6th April thirteenth day of lock down Corona pandemic
Corona - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

कोरोना वायरस का कहर देश में लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पिछले 24 घंटे में 472 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसी के साथ देश में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3577 हो गई है। इनमें 3030 सक्रिय हैं, 267 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और एक देश से बाहर जा चुका है। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 83 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।  पढ़िए भारत में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट...
लाइव अपडेट

08:49 AM, 06-Apr-2020

आज दोपहर में होगी केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक

दिल्ली में आज दोपहर एक बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी।

07:58 AM, 06-Apr-2020

यूपी के प्रयागराज में इंडोनेशियाई नागरिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव

प्रयागराज जिला प्रशासन ने बताया कि एक इंडोनेशियाई नागरिक जो दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन तब्लीगी जमात के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुआ था उसका कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। उसे वर्तमान में जिले के एक अस्पताल में क्वारंटीन किया गया है।
 
07:55 AM, 06-Apr-2020

महाराष्ट्र में चेहरे पर मास्क लगाना जरूरी

आने वाले कुछ महीनों के लिए महाराष्ट्र मंत्रालय के सभी कर्मचारियों, अधिकारियों और आगंतुकों के लिए चेहरे पर मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। बिना फेस मास्क के किसी को भी प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा। महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम के मद्देनजर यह निर्णय लिया है।

Wearing face masks has been made compulsory for all staff, officers and visitors to Maharashtra Mantralaya for the coming few months. No entry to anyone without face masks. The decision has been taken in view of prevention of #Coronavirus: Maharashtra government
07:50 AM, 06-Apr-2020

गुजरात में इस तरह पुलिसकर्मियों ने लोगों को किया जागरूक

गुजरात के सूरत जिले के महुवा तालुका में पुलिस के जवानों ने लोगों से घर पर रहने और सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने की अपील की। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना वायरस के प्रतिकात्मक हेलमेट पहने और कवर शील्ड लिए नजर आए। राज्य में अब तक कोरोना वायरस के 122 पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आए हैं और 11 मौतें हुई हैं। 
 
07:34 AM, 06-Apr-2020

India Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 3577 हुई, अब तक 83 लोगों की मौत

मध्यप्रदेश में 23 नए मामले
मध्यप्रदेश स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक भोपाल में 23 नए कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इसके बाद यहां कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 40 हो गई है। इनमें 20 लोग दिल्ली के निजामुद्दीन में मरकज में शामिल होने वाले तब्लीगी जमात के लोग हैं। 

यहां पढ़ें 05 अप्रैल (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे पीएम मोदी समेत नेताओं और खास लोगों ने जलाया कोरोना योद्धाओं के नाम दीया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तीन अप्रैल की सुबह वीडियो संदेश के जरिए लोगों से अपील की कि वो 5 अप्रैल यानि रविवार रात नौ बजे नौ मिनट के लिए दीया जलाएं।

6 अप्रैल 2020

9 मिनट की 'दीवाली' 7:39

कोरोना से जंग: तस्वीरों में देखिए रविवार को 9 बजे 9 मिनट दीयों से कैसे जगमगा उठा पूरा देश

5 अप्रैल 2020

मानव गुप्ता आर्टिस्ट 3:14

क्या है पीएम मोदी की दीया जलाने की अपील की वजह, बता रहे हैं मशहूर आर्टिस्ट मानव गुप्ता

5 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:52

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय: संक्रमितों की संख्या 3374, देश के 274 जिले वायरस से प्रभावित

5 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:29

कोरोना पॉजिटिव: भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, बनाई पेपर-स्ट्रिप किट

5 अप्रैल 2020

