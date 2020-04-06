India Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 3577 हुई, अब तक 83 लोगों की मौत

LiveIndia Coronavirus Live: देशभर में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 3577 हुई, अब तक 83 लोगों की मौत
Delhi: Union Cabinet to meet at 1 PM today via video conferencing.— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in #NizamuddinMarkaz, Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district: Prayagraj District Administration pic.twitter.com/Keq8nONY44— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2020
Gujarat: Police personnel in Mahuva taluka of Surat district dressed up as '#Coronavirus' while appealing to people to stay at home and practice social distancing. 122 positive cases and 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state. (05.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/3tQXUPX3dD— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर रविवार को रात नौ बजे से नौ मिनट के लिए देश भर में घरों के बल्ब और ट्यूबलाइट बंद होने से बिजली ग्रिड पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा।
5 अप्रैल 2020