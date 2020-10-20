शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Corona Virus: Eight members of Karnataka deputy CM Govind Karjols family corona infected

कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम गोविंद कार्जोल के आठ परिजन कोरोना संक्रमित

एजेंसी, बंगलुरू Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 02:31 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम गोविंद कार्जोल
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम गोविंद कार्जोल - फोटो : twitter

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम गोविंद कार्जोल ने सोमवार को बताया कि उनके परिवार के आठ सदस्य कोरोना संक्रमित हैं। इनमें उनका बेटा डॉ गोपाल कार्जोल भी शामिल है और वह पिछले 23 दिनों से वेंटिलेटर पर है। उन्होंने यह बात ट्विटर पर साझा की।
विज्ञापन


उन्होंने बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाके बागलकोट और कलबुर्गी का दौरा नहीं कर पाने के कारण बताते हुए कहा कि मेरी पत्नी हाल ही में कोरोना की जंग जीतकर अस्पताल से लौटी। मैं भी 19 दिन बाद कोरोना को मात देने के बाद लौटा। मेरा बेटा पिछले 23 दिन से वेंटिलेटर पर है। कुल मिलाकर मेरे परिवार के आठ लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news govind karjol deputy cm govind karjol covid-19 govind karjol's family corona infection

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Kim Jong Un
World

उत्तर कोरिया की जेल में दी जाती हैं ऐसी यातनाएं, सोचकर ही दहल उठेगा दिल

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु
Agra

बांकेबिहारी के पट हुए बंद तो भक्तों ने खटखटाया न्यायालय का द्वार, मंदिर खोलने की मांग

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
जोस बटलर
Cricket News

IPL 2020: राजस्थान की शाही जीत, धोनी के 200वें मुकाबले में चेन्नई को सात विकेट से रौंदा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

यौन कर्मी
India News

रोजाना दर्जनों बार दुष्कर्म की शिकार होती हैं महिला यौन कर्मी, सही कानून न होने से नहीं मिल पाती राहत!

19 अक्टूबर 2020

अर्चना यादव और पुलिस के गिरफ्त में प्रेमी अजय यादव। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

पिता की हत्या देखकर मां की गोद में छिप गया था बेटा, प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर उसे भी उतार दिया था मौत के घाट

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Doctor Viral Video
India News

पीपीई किट पहन डॉक्टर ने किया ऐसा डांस, ऋतिक भी हुए मुरीद, देखें वायरल वीडियो

19 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

माइग्रेन अटैक से पहले इन संकेतों को पहचानें, नहीं तो बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

19 अक्टूबर 2020

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

प्रभास स्टारर 'आदिपुरुष' को लगा बड़ा झटका, फिल्म में भगवान 'शिव' का रोल इसलिए नहीं कर रहे अजय देवगन

19 अक्टूबर 2020

क्रिस गेल और मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

IPL 2020: सुपर ओवर के लिए जाते वक्त नाराज थे क्रिस गेल, मयंक ने पूछा था यह सवाल

19 अक्टूबर 2020

Darr
Bollywood

16 साल तक इसलिए शाहरुख से बात नहीं करते थे सनी देओल, इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान मिला था धोखा

19 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X