कर्नाटक के डिप्टी सीएम गोविंद कार्जोल के आठ परिजन कोरोना संक्रमित

#Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister #GovindKarjol has said eight members of his family have contracted #coronavirus including his son Dr #GopalKarjol, who is on ventilator for the past 23 days.#covid19 #CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19India #COVID19outbreak https://t.co/4e4Vw1trpT— Oneindia News (@Oneindia) October 19, 2020
