कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को कहा 'हैपी वैलेंटाइन डे', अनोखे मैसेज के साथ किया विश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 01:36 PM IST
कांग्रेस ने भाजपा को कहा, 'हैपी वैलेंटाइन डे'
आज वैलेंटाइन डे है, यानि वो दिन जब लोग अपने प्यार का इजहार करते हैं। एक तरह से कहें तो इसे प्यार का दिन भी कहा जाता है। इस खास मौके पर राजनीतिक पार्टियां भी पीछे नहीं हैं। देश में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सत्ता में बैठी भाजपा को भी वैलेंटाइन डे विश किया है।

वो भी बेहद खास अंदाज में। कांग्रेस ने भाजपा नेताओं की तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर अकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं, हर तस्वीर के साथ एक मैसेज भी लिखा गया है। सभी तस्वीरों के साथ #LoveNotHate भी लिखा है, चलिए देखते हैं, किसके लिए क्या लिखा गया है.....
valentine day congress bjp rahul gandhi narendra modi smriti irani yogi adityanath piyush goyal वैलेंटाइन डे स्मृति ईरानी कांग्रेस भाजपा नरेंद्र मोदी योगी आदित्यनाथ
