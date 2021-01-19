असम में पांच दलों के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस, केरल के लिए बनाई कमेटी

कांग्रेस ने सोमवार को एलान किया कि वह असम विधानसभा चुनाव-2021 में पांच दलों से गठबंधन कर मैदान में उतरेगी। जबकि केरल चुनाव के लिए पार्टी ने ओम्मन चांडी के नेतृत्व में एक कमेटी बनाई है।

Congress says it will contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha