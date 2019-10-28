शहर चुनें

Congress opposed visit of 28-member delegation of EU (European Union) parliamentarians to kashmir

कांग्रेस का केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना, यूरोपीय सांसद कश्मीर जा सकते हैं, लेकिन विपक्ष नहीं 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 07:16 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता जयवीर शेरगिल
कांग्रेस नेता जयवीर शेरगिल - फोटो : ANI
यूरोपीय संघ के 28 सांसद मंगलवार को घाटी में मौजूदा स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए जम्मू कश्मीर का दौरा करेंगे। कांग्रेस ने इस दौरे का विरोध करते हुए मोदी सरकार की आलोचना की है। 
कांग्रेस नेता जयवीर शेरगिल ने कहा है कि यूरोपीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल के दौरे के दो पहलू हैं। पहला, किसी भी अन्य देश और विदेशी सांसद के पास जम्मू व कश्मीर के मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने का अधिकार नहीं है। यह भारत का आतंरिक मामला है।
 

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि विपक्ष यह भी जानना चाहता है कि अगर पीएमओ यूरोपीय संघ के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को जम्मू व कश्मीर भेज सकता है तो विपक्ष को यह सुविधा क्यों नहीं दी जा रही है। आखिर केंद्र सरकार विपक्ष के नेताओं के कश्मीर दौरे का विरोध कर रही है?

वहीं, कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया, जब भारतीय नेताओं को जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों से मिलने से रोका जा रहा है तो सीना ठोककर राष्ट्रवाद की बात करने वालों ने क्या सोचकर यूरोपीय नेताओं को जम्मू-कश्मीर जाने की इजाजत दी। यह सीधे-सीधे भारत की अपनी संसद और हमारे लोकतंत्र का अपमान है।
 

कांग्रेस नेता और गृह मामलों की संसदीय स्थायी समिति (आरएस) के अध्यक्ष आनंद शर्मा ने भी भाजपा को आड़े आथ लिया। आनंद शर्मा ने कहा, यह भारतीय संसद की संप्रभुता का अपमान है। सरकार को जवाब देना चाहिए कि उसने संसदीय विशेषाधिकारों का उल्लंघन क्यों किया, समिति को इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई।
 




 

 

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रमण्यन स्वामी ने भी जताई हैरानी

कांग्रेस के अलावा भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यन स्वामी ने केंद्र के इस रुख पर हैरानी जताई है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, मैं हैरान हूं कि विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूरोपियन यूनियन के सांसदों को जम्मू-कश्मीर के कश्मीर क्षेत्र के निजी दौरे (ईयू का आधिकारिक प्रतिनिधिमंडल नहीं) की व्यवस्था की है। 

उन्होंने आगे कहा, यह हमारी राष्ट्रीय नीति के खिलाफ है। मैं सरकार से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वह इस दौरे को रद्द करे क्योंकि यह अनैतिक है।
 



यूरोपियन प्रतिनिधिमंडल का यह दौरा काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल जम्मू कश्मीर के वर्तमान हालात देखने के लिए जाएगा। इससे पहले यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल से मिला।
european union jammu kashmir ajit doval अनुच्छेद 370
