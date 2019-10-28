कांग्रेस का केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना, यूरोपीय सांसद कश्मीर जा सकते हैं, लेकिन विपक्ष नहीं 

विज्ञापन

Jaiveer Shergill: Second, the nation, especially the opposition wants to know, if PMO can host EU member delegation & facilitate their visit to J&K, then why are they not extending same courtesy to opposition here? Why Centre objects to opposition leaders visiting J&K. (2/2) https://t.co/mkjkPyYR40 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J&K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J&K. This is an outright insult to India's own Parliament and our democracy! https://t.co/D48dnctRqE — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 28, 2019

यूरोपीय संघ के 28 सांसद मंगलवार को घाटी में मौजूदा स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए जम्मू कश्मीर का दौरा करेंगे। कांग्रेस ने इस दौरे का विरोध करते हुए मोदी सरकार की आलोचना की है।कांग्रेस नेता जयवीर शेरगिल ने कहा है कि यूरोपीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल के दौरे के दो पहलू हैं। पहला, किसी भी अन्य देश और विदेशी सांसद के पास जम्मू व कश्मीर के मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने का अधिकार नहीं है। यह भारत का आतंरिक मामला है।उन्होंने आगे कहा कि विपक्ष यह भी जानना चाहता है कि अगर पीएमओ यूरोपीय संघ के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को जम्मू व कश्मीर भेज सकता है तो विपक्ष को यह सुविधा क्यों नहीं दी जा रही है। आखिर केंद्र सरकार विपक्ष के नेताओं के कश्मीर दौरे का विरोध कर रही है?वहीं, कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता जयराम रमेश ने ट्वीट किया, जब भारतीय नेताओं को जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों से मिलने से रोका जा रहा है तो सीना ठोककर राष्ट्रवाद की बात करने वालों ने क्या सोचकर यूरोपीय नेताओं को जम्मू-कश्मीर जाने की इजाजत दी। यह सीधे-सीधे भारत की अपनी संसद और हमारे लोकतंत्र का अपमान है।

कांग्रेस नेता और गृह मामलों की संसदीय स्थायी समिति (आरएस) के अध्यक्ष आनंद शर्मा ने भी भाजपा को आड़े आथ लिया। आनंद शर्मा ने कहा, यह भारतीय संसद की संप्रभुता का अपमान है। सरकार को जवाब देना चाहिए कि उसने संसदीय विशेषाधिकारों का उल्लंघन क्यों किया, समिति को इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई।



Anand Sharma,Congress& Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee(RS) on Home Affairs,on European delegation to visit Kashmir:This is disrespect to sovereignty of Indian parliament.Govt must answer why it violated parliamentary privileges,the committee was not briefed on this pic.twitter.com/zcwOfzFcQ1 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रमण्यन स्वामी ने भी जताई हैरानी

I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU's official delegation],to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 28, 2019

कांग्रेस के अलावा भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यन स्वामी ने केंद्र के इस रुख पर हैरानी जताई है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, मैं हैरान हूं कि विदेश मंत्रालय ने यूरोपियन यूनियन के सांसदों को जम्मू-कश्मीर के कश्मीर क्षेत्र के निजी दौरे (ईयू का आधिकारिक प्रतिनिधिमंडल नहीं) की व्यवस्था की है।उन्होंने आगे कहा, यह हमारी राष्ट्रीय नीति के खिलाफ है। मैं सरकार से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वह इस दौरे को रद्द करे क्योंकि यह अनैतिक है।यूरोपियन प्रतिनिधिमंडल का यह दौरा काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल जम्मू कश्मीर के वर्तमान हालात देखने के लिए जाएगा। इससे पहले यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल से मिला।