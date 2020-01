मंत्रियों को कश्मीर भेजना घबराहट का संकेत, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाना बड़ी गलती: कांग्रेस

36 Ministers running around J&K in 6 days is a sign of Panic not normalcy.Abrogating Article 370 was a blunder & no quick fixes will work

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,

Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;

All the king's horses and all the king's men Couldn't put Humpty together again. pic.twitter.com/CaoBoztYSH