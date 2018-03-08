TDP मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस ने BJP को घेरा, कहा- दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है PM का साथियों का फोन न उठाना

It is very unfortunate that the Prime Minister couldn’t take the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s phone call on such an important matter. This doesn’t augur well for the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh: Ahmed Patel, Congress (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/3owAkrBOyS— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केरल में महात्मा गांधी की मूर्ति को अज्ञात लोगों ने तोड़ दिया है।
8 मार्च 2018