TDP मुद्दे पर कांग्रेस ने BJP को घेरा, कहा- दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है PM का साथियों का फोन न उठाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 10:26 AM IST
Congress leader ahmed patel tweeted its unfortunate that pm modi couldn’t take call of alliance
केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा नहीं दिया है। विशेष राज्य का दर्जा दिए जाने के इनकार के बाद तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) ने राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (एनडीए) से नाता तोड़ दिया है। वहीं आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री और टीडीपी के नेता चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने प्रधानमंत्री पर आरोप लगाया है कि पीएम ने उन्हें मिलने का वक्त नहीं दिया। उनके फोन  का जवाब नहीं दिया। नायडू ने देर रात बीजेपी से नाता तोड़ लिया है। 
नायडू के सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल ने ट्वीट किया है। ट्वीट में पटेल ने पीएम मोदी पर कटाक्ष किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि पीएम इतने महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे पर मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू का फोन नहीं उठाया। यह आंध्र प्रदेश की जनता के लिए बिलकुल अच्छा नहीं है। 

बता दें कि कांग्रेस पार्टी पूर्व अध्यक्ष और यूपीए की चेयरपर्सन सोनिया गांधी  ने 13 मार्च को विपक्ष दल की बैठक बुलाई है। इस बैठक के लिए टीडीपी को भी न्योता भेजा गया है, जहां कई विपक्षी दलों के आने की संभावना जताई गई है।

दूसरी ओर, केंद्र सरकार के फैसले से नाराज टीडीपी के कोटे से मोदी कैबिनेट में शामिल दोनों मंत्री गुरुवार की सुबह इस्तीफा देने की बात कही है। वहीं आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार में शामिल बीजेपी के दो विधायकों ने भी इस्तीफा दे दिया है।  
 
