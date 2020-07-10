शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to hold a meeting with Lok Sabha MPs of party

पार्टी के लोकसभा सांसदों के साथ कल बैठक करेंगी सोनिया गांधी, राजनीतिक हालात पर होगी चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 10 Jul 2020 09:14 PM IST
सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी पार्टी के लोकसभा सांसदों के साथ शनिवार को बैठक करेंगी। यह बैठक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से होगी। जानकारी के अनुसार इस बैठक में कोरोना वायरस और आर्थिक हालातों के चलते उपजी वर्तमान राजनीतिक परिस्थितियों पर चर्चा की जाएगी। 
sonia gandhi congress congress mp in lok sabha

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

