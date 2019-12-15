शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Clothes shop in Thane offers 1 kg onions to customers on purchase of items worth Rs 1,000

एक हजार की खरीदारी पर एक किलो प्याज फ्री, कपड़े की दुकान पर बढ़ी ग्राहकों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 02:23 AM IST
प्याज
प्याज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में एक कपड़े की दुकान से खरीदारी करने पर एक किलो प्याज फ्री दी जा रही है। दुकान मालिक का कहना है कि उनकी कपड़े की दुकान पर 1,000 रुपये की वस्तुओं की खरीद पर ग्राहकों को एक किलो प्याज प्रदान की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा, योजना की शुरुआत के बाद से ग्राहकों की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई है।
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
विज्ञापन



