सीडीएस बिपिन रावत ने तीनों सेना प्रमुखों के साथ दूसरी बार की बैठक

Defence Sources: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat meeting three services' chiefs. This is the second time the CDS is holding meeting with the services' chiefs after taking over. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/pNprkBiM9X— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
Defence Ministry: The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has issued directions that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for execution of synergy by June 30 and December, 31 2020. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/030GuSD4Na— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और एनआरसी पर दुनिया भर में विभिन्न देशों से भारत ने संपर्क किया।
2 जनवरी 2020