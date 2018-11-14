शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Chhath Festival ended with arghya to rising sun

उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ छठ पर्व का समापन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 06:39 AM IST
Chhath Festival ended with arghya to rising sun
ख़बर सुनें
बुधवार को सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ महापर्व का समापन हो गया। श्रद्धालुओं के लिए जगह-जगह बनाए गए घाटों पर अर्घ्य दिए गए।  अर्घ्य के बाद छठी मइया के लिए बनाए गए खास ठेकुए और प्रसाद बांटा गया। छठ पर्व के अंतिम दिन भक्त छठी मइया के गीत गाते हुए घाट पर पहुंचे।
chhath pooja छठ पूजा arghya rising sun chhathi maiya geet river bank
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

