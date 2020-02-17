चेन्नई : सीएए-एनआरसी विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान जोड़े ने की शादी

Chennai: A couple got married earlier today at the protest site in Old Washermanpet area where demonstration is being held against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/oojAN35phW— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020
गृह मंत्रालय ने असम के लोगों को सांविधानिक सुरक्षा देने पर सुझाव देने के लिए उच्चस्तरीय समिति बनाई थी।
18 फरवरी 2020