Chennai: Couple marries during CAA-NRC protests  

चेन्नई : सीएए-एनआरसी विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान जोड़े ने की शादी

एएनआई, चेन्नई Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 12:00 AM IST
couple marries during protest
couple marries during protest - फोटो : ANI
चेन्नई के ओल्ड वॉशरमेनपेट में सोमवार को एक जोड़े ने सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान विवाह कर लिया। इस दौरान जोड़े ने सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर विरोधी पोस्टर हाथ में लेकर विरोध भी जताया। 
बता दें कि ओल्ड वॉशरमेनपेट में पिछले कई समय से सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन चल रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर ओल्ड वॉशरमेनपेट को चेन्नई का शाहीन बाग कहा जा रहा है। 
