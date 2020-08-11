जम्मू-कश्मीर में 4जी सेवा शुरू करने की तैयारी, 15 अगस्त के बाद दो जिलों में होगा ट्रायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर 4-जी इंटरनेट बहाली को लेकर केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बताया कि 4-जी इंटरनेट सेवा पर से प्रतिबंध जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुछ इलाकों में ट्रायल के आधार पर 15 अगस्त के बाद हटा लिया जाएगा।

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से कोर्ट में पेश हुए अटार्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि 15 अगस्त के बाद जम्मू तथा कश्मीर संभाग के एक-एक जिले में 4जी इंटरनेट सेवा प्रायोगिक तौर पर शुरू की जाएगी।उन्होंने कहा कि समिति ने निर्णय लिया है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में 4-जी इंटरनेट सेवा व्यापक आंकलन के बाद दी जाएगी, दो महीने के बाद इसके परिणाम की समीक्षा होगी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट जून में एक गैर सरकारी संगठन 'फाउंडेशन फॉर मीडिया प्रोफेशनल्स' द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रहा था, जिसमें केंद्र और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन के खिलाफ शीर्ष अदालत के 11 मई के निर्देशों का पालन करने में विफलता की समीक्षा के लिए अवमानना कार्यवाही शुरू करने की मांग की गई थी।

