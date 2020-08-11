जम्मू-कश्मीर में 4जी सेवा शुरू करने की तैयारी, 15 अगस्त के बाद दो जिलों में होगा ट्रायल

जम्मू-कश्मीर 4-जी इंटरनेट बहाली को लेकर केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बताया कि 4-जी इंटरनेट सेवा पर से प्रतिबंध जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुछ इलाकों में ट्रायल के आधार पर 15 अगस्त के बाद हटा लिया जाएगा।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट जून में एक गैर सरकारी संगठन 'फाउंडेशन फॉर मीडिया प्रोफेशनल्स' द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रहा था, जिसमें केंद्र और जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन के खिलाफ शीर्ष अदालत के 11 मई के निर्देशों का पालन करने में विफलता की समीक्षा के लिए अवमानना कार्यवाही शुरू करने की मांग की गई थी।
The Center today submitted to the Supreme Court that a Committee is considering as to whether allowing 4G internet access on a trial basis in one district in Jammu and one in Kashmir or not. Easing will come into effect after 15 August, the Centre said. pic.twitter.com/2AFsixj7f2— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020
