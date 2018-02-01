अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Center told Supreme Court let government handle the Rohingya Case

रोहिंग्या मामले पर केंद्र ने SC से कहा- भारत को शरणार्थियों की राजधानी नहीं बनाना चाहते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 09:14 AM IST
Center told Supreme Court let government handle the Rohingya Case
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने कहा कि रोहिंग्या प्रवासियों को शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य सेवा सहित बुनियादी सुविधाओं की मांग करने का अधिकार है। अपनी याचिका में वरिष्ठ वकील गोपाल सुब्रमणयम ने चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा और जस्टिस एके खनविल्कर और डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ की बेंच को बताया कि रोहिंग्या शर्णार्थी जो इस समय भारत में रह रहे हैं उनके पास बुनियादी सुविधाओं के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को अप्रोच करने का अधिकार है।

सुब्रमण्यम ने कहा कि पूरी दुनिया में रह रहे रिफ्यूजी के पास यह अधिकार है और भारतीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट इतना संवेदनशील है कि वो शरणार्थियों के लिए कम मानक लागू नहीं करेगा। इससे पहले राष्ट्रीय मानवाधिकार आयोग ने केंद्र के 8 अगस्त को जारी किए उस सर्कुलर का विरोध किया था जिसमें रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को देश से निकालने के लिए कहा गया था। जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा था कि वह सुरक्षा को लेकर केंद्र के सरोकार को ध्यान में रखते हुए रोहिंग्या की याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा।

अपनी याचिका में प्रशांत भूषण का कहना है कि बीएसएफ को यह ऑर्डर दिया जाए कि वो रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को वापस भेजना बंद करे और उन्हें भारत में प्रवेश करने दें। कोर्ट ने इस मामले पर चार हफ्तों के अंदर केंद्र को जवाब देने के लिए कहा है। सरकार की तरफ से जवाब देते हुए एडिशमल सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने कहा है कि हम भारत को शरणार्थियों की राजधानी नहीं बनाना चाहते। इसलिए सरकार को यह मामला संभालने दें।
