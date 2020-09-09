सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, भारत के रक्षा निर्यात में 700 फीसदी की बढ़त हुई

We witnessed a staggering 700% growth in defence exports from Rs 1521 Cr in 2016-17 to Rs 10,745 Cr in 2018-19, an all time high ranking of 19th in the list of defence exporters in 2019: CDS General Bipin Rawat at e-symposium on 'Catalysing Defence Exports' via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Kh0gPQCBjF— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020
