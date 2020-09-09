शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CDS General Rawat says defence export of India seen staggering growth in past years

सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा, भारत के रक्षा निर्यात में 700 फीसदी की बढ़त हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 04:58 PM IST
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत
सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : एएनआई (फाइल)

ख़बर सुनें
चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने बुधवार को कहा कि हमने भारत के रक्षा आयात में 700 फीसदी का विकास देखा है। जनरल रावत 'कैटालाइजिंग डिफेंस एक्सपोर्ट' विषय पर आयोजित एक ई-सिम्पोजियम को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस से संबोधित कर रहे थे। 
सीडीएस रावत ने कहा कि साल 2016-17 में भारत का रक्षा निर्यात 1521 करोड़ रुपये था जो साल 2018-19 में 10,750 करोड़ रुपये पर पहुंच गया। उन्होंने कहा कि साल 2019 में रक्षा निर्यातकों की सूची में भारत का 19वां स्थान रहा, जो अब तक सबसे ज्यादा है।
 
 
general bipin rawat cds bipin rawat india defence export

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

