पंजाब के CM अमरिंदर सिंह के दामाद से CBI ने की पूछताछ, ED ने किया केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 11:30 PM IST
सिंभावली चीनी मिल बैंक धोखाधड़ी केस में शिकंजा कसता जा रहा है। सीबीआई ने पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह के दामाद और मिल के डिप्टी मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर गुरपाल सिंह से पूछताछ की है। उधर, सीबीआई के बाद प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने भी मिल और उसके मालिकों समेत 13 लोगों के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का केस दर्ज कर लिया। 
सिंभावली चीनी मिल मामले में ईडी ने भी केस दर्ज किया

ईडी ने बुधवार को मिल के हापुड़ और नोएडा स्थिति परिसरों पर छापेमारी की। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के मुताबिक छापेमारी के दौरान कुछ कागजात जब्त किए गए। ईडी इस जांच से पता लगाएगी कि बैंक धोखाधड़ी की राशि से गैरकानूनी संपत्ति और काला धन तो अर्जित नहीं किया गया। 

मालूम हो कि सीबीआई ने पिछले हफ्ते ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कामर्स की शिकायत पर 97.85 करोड़ रुपये के बैंक धोखाधड़ी के इस मामले में चीनी मिल, चेयरमैन गुरमीत सिंह मान, डिप्टी मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर गुरपाल सिंह, सीईओ जीएससी राव, सीएफओ संजय ताप्रिया, एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर गुरसिमरन कौर मान और अन्य के खिलाफ बैंक धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया था। 

