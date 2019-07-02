सीबीआई बैंकिंग धोखाधड़ी मामले में सीबीआई की 50 स्थानों पर छापेमारी

CBI is conducting a special drive today & has begun searches at over 50 places in 18 cities across 12 states/union territories, in connection with bank fraud cases. 14 cases registered against accused including various companies/firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials pic.twitter.com/2s2g9kgP2c— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
राज्यसभा में कांग्रेस सांसद दिग्विजय सिंह ने फर्जी खबरों के मुद्दे को उठाते हुए कहा कि इसके जरिए समाज को बांटा जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बड़े-बड़े लोग भी सोशल मीडिया पर नफरत फैलाने वालों को फॉलो करते हैं।
2 जुलाई 2019