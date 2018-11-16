शहर चुनें

तेलंगाना विधानसभा : एआईएमआईएम कार्यकर्ताओं पर ड्रोन कैमरा और दिशानिर्देश उल्लंघन को लेकर मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेलंगाना Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 09:44 AM IST
case was registered against AIMIM workers for flying drone camera
ख़बर सुनें
गुरूवार को एआईएमआईएम कार्यकर्ताओं पर दो मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। पहला मामला तेलंगाना में एआईएमआईएम कार्यकर्ता पर ड्रोन कैमरे को लेकर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। कल एआईएमआईएम के एक कार्यकर्ता ने ड्रोन कैमरे उड़ाया था जिसके बाद उसपर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
दूसरा मामला दिशानिर्देशों का उल्लंघन करने को लेकर दर्ज किया गया है। जब तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन किया जा रहा था उस वक्त रिटर्निंग अधिकारी द्वारा दिए गए दिशानिर्देशों और अनुमति का उल्लंघन करने के लिए एआईएमआईएम कार्यकर्ता पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। 
 

telangana elections2018 telangana elections aimim drone camera returning officer तेलंगाना विधानसभा एआईएमआईएम
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

