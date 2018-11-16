One case was registered against AIMIM workers for flying drone camera and the other for violating guidelines and permission given by the Returning Officer during filing nomination. #Visuals of the incident that took place in Hyderabad yesterday. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/1fb4bl53oa— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018
16 नवंबर 2018