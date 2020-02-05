Parliament Live Updates: संसद में पीएम मोदी ने किया राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट का एलान

LiveParliament Live Updates: संसद में पीएम मोदी ने किया राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट का एलान
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' policy so that everyone is happy. pic.twitter.com/ggDLYS5Lrn— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' pic.twitter.com/LOWDqzvuLU— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
Delhi: BJP MPs from Jharkhand protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over the killing of tribals in the state. pic.twitter.com/5hQYFu0ecO— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
BJP MP YS Chowdary has given short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'development of the capital of Andhra Pradesh under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014'
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में मतदान से तीन दिन पहले अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर ट्रस्ट बनाने का ऐलान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कैबिनेट की बैठक में एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित हुआ है।
5 फरवरी 2020