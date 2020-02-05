शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Parliament Budget Session Live Updates in Hindi, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Live, Ram Mandir trust

Live

Parliament Live Updates: संसद में पीएम मोदी ने किया राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 11:45 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates in Hindi, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Live, Ram Mandir trust
बजट सत्र 2020 - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

बुधवार को बजट सत्र का पांचवे दिन की शुरुआत में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बताया कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए ट्रस्ट का एलान कर दिया गया है। इस ट्रस्ट का नाम श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट होगा। पढ़िए पल-पल की अपडेट:
 
लाइव अपडेट

11:17 AM, 05-Feb-2020
लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत में हिंदू, मुस्लिम, सिख, ईसाई, बौद्ध, पारसी हों या जैन हर कोई एक परिवार का हिस्सा है। परिवार के प्रत्येक सदस्य के लिए विकास होना चाहिए। हमारी सरकार 'सबका साथ, सबका विकास' की नीति पर आगे बढ़ रही है, ताकि सभी लोग खुश हों।
 


 
11:11 AM, 05-Feb-2020
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि करोड़ों देशवासियों की तरह ही मेरे हृदय के करीब इस विषय पर बात करना मैं अपना सौभाग्य समझता हूं। ये विषय श्रीराम जन्म भूमि से जुड़ा हुआ है। इसके बाद पीएम ने संसद में राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट का एलान किया। उन्होंने बताया कि इस ट्रस्ट का नाम 'श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट' होगा। पीएम ने कहा कि यह ट्रस्ट अयोध्या में भगवान राम की जन्मभूमि पर भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए किसी तरह का निर्णय लेने कि लिए पूर्ण रूप से स्वतंत्र होगा।

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि 9 नवंबर, 2019 को मैं करतारपुर साहिब कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन के लिए पंजाब में था। वो एक अद्भुत अनुभव था। मुझे राम जन्मभूमि मामले पर ऐतिहासिक निर्णय के बारे में पता चला था, जबकि मैं वहां था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राम मंदिर के पक्ष में फैसला दिया था। इसमें सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड को 5 एकड़ जमीन देने को भी कहा गया था।
 
10:43 AM, 05-Feb-2020

भाजपा का संसद परिसर में विरोध प्रदर्शन

संसद के बजट सत्र के दौरान बुधवार को भाजपा सांसदों ने झारखंड के चाइबासा में आठ आदिवासियों की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया। इस प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दूबे ने की। उन्होंने कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाते हुए पूछा कि इस मामले में राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी चुप क्यों हैं।
 
10:40 AM, 05-Feb-2020

वाईएस चौधरी ने राज्यसभा में दिया अल्पकालिक चर्चा का नोटिस

भाजपा सांसद वाईएस चौधरी ने राज्यसभा में आंध्र प्रदेश पुनर्गठन अधिनियम 2014 के तहत राज्य की राजधानी के विकास को लेकर अल्पकालिक चर्चा का नोटिस दिया है।

10:27 AM, 05-Feb-2020

पीएम मोदी ने किया राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट का एलान, कहा- सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशन में होगा निर्माण

कांग्रेस सांसदों ने दिया शून्यकाल नोटिस
कांग्रेस सांसद प्रताप सिंह बाजवा ने एयरलाइन की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल का नोटिस दिया है। वहीं पटना के जयप्रकाश नारायण एयरपोर्ट को अंतरराष्ट्रीय दर्जा देने की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस सांसद अखिलेश प्रसाद सिंह ने राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है।
parliament live budget session 2020
