Home ›   India News ›   Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 27th July 2020

Live

Breaking News: कोरोना पर परीक्षण के लिए इस्राइली प्रतिनिधिमंडल भारत के लिए रवाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 01:51 AM IST
Breaking News And Covid19 Live Updates 27th July 2020
इस्राइली प्रतिनिधिमंडल - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

  • असम में रविवार को 1142 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए, अब तक 79 की मौत
  • पश्चिम बंगाल में रविवार को कोरोना से 40 और लोगों की मौत
  • जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार को कोरोना के 615 नए मामले, सात की मौत
लाइव अपडेट

01:50 AM, 27-Jul-2020

सिक्किम में कोरोना से पहली मौत, लॉकडाउन एक अगस्त तक बढ़ा

सिक्किम सरकार ने कोरोना संक्रमण से राज्य में पहली मौत के बाद लॉकडाउन को एक अगस्त तक बढ़ा दिया है। मुख्य सचिव एससी गुप्ता की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना में इसकी जानकारी दी गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि रविवार को एक 74 वर्षीय संक्रमित की मौत हो गई। राज्य में कोरोना के मामले 499 तक पहुंच गए हैं।
01:22 AM, 27-Jul-2020
दुनियाभर में कोरोना महामारी से निजात पाने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों का परीक्षण लगातार जारी है। इसी कड़ी में भारत और इस्राइल के वैज्ञानिक मिल कर चार ऐसे नए तरीकों की खोज करने जा रहे हैं जिनसे कोरोना की जांच करना मिनटों का काम होगा। अब इस प्रक्रिया को  शुरू करने के उद्देश्य से इस्राइल के वैज्ञानिकों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल भारत के लिए रवाना हो चुका है।
12:51 AM, 27-Jul-2020

पुणे में रविवार को कोरोना के 2773 नए मामले

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में रविवार को कोरोना के 2773 नए मामले सामने आए और कुल 37 मौतें हुईं। नए आंकड़े के मुताबिक शहर में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 69,738 हो गई है, वहीं मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 1699 हो गई है।
11:47 PM, 26-Jul-2020

Breaking News: कोरोना पर परीक्षण के लिए इस्राइली प्रतिनिधिमंडल भारत के लिए रवाना

पंजाब सरकार राज्य में कोरोना के बढ़तो प्रकोप को देखते हुए 20,000 रुपये प्रति यूनिट के दर से निजी अस्पतालों को प्लाज्मा उपलब्ध कराने का फैसला किया है।
