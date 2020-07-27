Breaking News: कोरोना पर परीक्षण के लिए इस्राइली प्रतिनिधिमंडल भारत के लिए रवाना

LiveBreaking News: कोरोना पर परीक्षण के लिए इस्राइली प्रतिनिधिमंडल भारत के लिए रवाना
Our delegation with the MFA and Ministry of Health took off from Israel and is making its way to India. Once there, the delegation will test 4 promising corona diagnosis solutions together with our Indian partners and counterparts: Israel's Ministry of Defense pic.twitter.com/KcrFDLwT77— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
2773 #COVID19 positive cases and 37 deaths reported in Pune today. Death toll rises to 1699 while total positive cases are at 69738: Dr Bhagwan Pawar, District Health Officer (DHO) #Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
Punjab Government has decided today to provide plasma to Private Hospitals from government’s Plasma Bank at a cost of Rs 20,000 per unit: State Government— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020
देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड-19 से पीड़ित 36,145 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। एक दिन में इस संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की यह संख्या सर्वाधिक है।
26 जुलाई 2020