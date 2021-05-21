बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Bodies of at least six Naxals recovered in Gadchiroli ongoing encounter between police and naxal in maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में छह नक्सली ढेर, गढ़चिरौली के जंगल में मिले शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गढ़चिरौली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 21 May 2021 09:10 AM IST

सार

महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली में पुलिस और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। इस मुठभेड़ में छह नक्सलियों के मारे जाने की खबर है। 
विज्ञापन
नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
नक्सली (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

महाराष्ट्र में नक्सल विरोधी अभियान को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है। महाराष्ट्र पुलिस की सी-60 यूनिट और नक्सिलयों के बीच मुठभेड़ में छह नक्सलियों के मारे जाने की खबर है। महाराष्ट्र के गढ़चिरौली के एटापल्ली जंगल इलाके में छह नक्सलियों के शवों को बरामद किया गया है।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national maharashtra naxal attack naxal attack 2021 gadchiroli
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri Result 2021 LIVE: भारतीय डाक के 1940 पदों 10वीं पास कर सकते हैं आवेदन

21 मई 2021

उत्पल दत्त
Bollywood

उत्पल दत्त: बॉलीवुड के क्रांतिकारी अभिनेता जो गए थे जेल, हिला दी थी तब की सरकार

21 मई 2021

मोगा में हादसे के बाद मिग 21 में लगी आग।
Chandigarh

पंजाब: मोगा में मिग-21 दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, जमीन में पांच फुट धंसा, गर्दन टूटने से पायलट की मौत

21 मई 2021

पटना में मिले व्हाइट फंगस के मामले
विशेष

नया संकट: महामारी के बीच ब्लैक फंगस से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक है व्हाइट फंगस

21 मई 2021

Israel Hamas war
World

शांति: 11 दिन बाद इस्राइल और हमास में युद्धविराम, अमेरिका के दबाव में लिया फैसला

21 मई 2021

corona virus in India
India News

Corona: 16 राज्यों में संक्रमण 20 फीसदी से अधिक, लक्षद्वीप में हर दूसरा सैंपल संक्रमित

21 मई 2021

ब्लैक फंगस (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

सावधान : देश में तेजी से फैल रहा है ब्लैक फंगस, महाराष्ट्र समेत इन राज्यों में बढ़ रहे हैं मामले

21 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर....
World

कोरोना काल में मालामाल: कोविड-19 टीके ने पैदा किए विश्व में नौ अरबपति

21 मई 2021

यूपी बोर्ड : उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड
Education

यूपी बोर्ड 2021 : 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं पर फैसले में होगी देरी, जारी हो गया नया फरमान

20 मई 2021

हरिद्वार में भारी बारिश के बाद हुआ जलभराव
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: आसमान से बरसी आफत, जलमग्न हुआ पूरा शहर, बेस अस्पताल के आईसीयू में घुसा पानी, तस्वीरें...

20 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited