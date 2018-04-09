राहुल के उपवास को बीजेपी ने बताया उपहास, कहा- नाटक कर रही है कांग्रेस

राहुल जी अगर लंच हो गया हो तो, उपवास पर बैठ जाओ... I would love to know which leader says he will embark on a fast and does not reach the venue till 12:45! True to his style, @rahulgandhi obviously woke up late. #RahulOnAFarce— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) April 9, 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजघाट पर अनशन करने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। उनके आने से पहले जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार को मंच से हटा दिया गया है।
9 अप्रैल 2018