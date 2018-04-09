शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   bjp said on rahul gandhi Hunger strike, Congress is acting in the name of fasting

राहुल के उपवास को बीजेपी ने बताया उपहास, कहा- नाटक कर रही है कांग्रेस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 01:48 PM IST
bjp said on rahul gandhi Hunger strike, Congress is acting in the name of fasting
बीजेपी ने राहुल गांधी के राजघाट पर किये जा रहे उपवास पर निशाना साधा है। बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी उपवास नहीं उपहास कर रहे हैं। उपवास के नाम पर कांग्रेस नाटक कर रही है। संबित ने कहा कि कांग्रेस की सच्चाई अब सामने आ चुकी है।
उन्होंने कांग्रेस से सवाल पूछते हुए कहा कि राहुल गांधी  कर्नाटक में दलितों पर हो रहे जुल्म के लिए जवाब क्यों नहीं देते। वह कर्नाटक के दलितों के लिए उपवास क्यों नहीं रखते। आपको बता दें कि कांग्रेस पार्टी केंद्र में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ आज देशव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही है।

टाइटलर और सज्जन सिंह के उपवास स्थल पहुंचने पर निशाना साधते हुए बीजेपी प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने कहा कि जिस तरह से दंगे भड़काए गए और हजारों सिखों को जिंदा जलाया गया, वह हम सबने देखा है। आज उस दंगे के आरोपी ही शांति के प्रतीक महात्मा गांधी की समाधि राजघाट पहुंच गए।

उधर, भाजपा के नेशनल आईटी हेड अमित मालवीय ने राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया- राहुल जी अगर लंच हो गया हो तो, उपवास पर बैठ जाओ।

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजघाट पर इस विरोध प्रदर्शन की अगुवाई कर उपवास कर रहे हैं। 



 

RELATED

bjp rahul gandhi hunger strike congress sambit patra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान के हमउम्र इस एक्टर ने 26 साल छोटी लड़की से की सगाई, एक तस्वीर ने कर दिया खुलासा

9 अप्रैल 2018

हिना खान
Bollywood

विदेश में छुट्टियां मनाने के बाद लौटीं हिना खान, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग रोमांटिक अंदाज में लगाए ठुमके

9 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Wife Jaya Bachchan in style
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने इस खास अंदाज में किया पत्नी जया बच्चन को विश, देखते ही कह उठेंगे वाह

9 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल में सलमान खान के साथ हुआ ये सब, दो दिन में एक बार भी नहीं जा पाए वॉशरूम

9 अप्रैल 2018

Tara Sutaria
Bollywood

यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस बनी करण जौहर की 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' की दूसरी हीरोईन, ये 5 बातें पक्का नहीं जानते होंगी आप

9 अप्रैल 2018

रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

संजय दत्त की बॉयोपिक की रिलीज से पहले रणबीर के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर, हो गई है ये बीमारी

9 अप्रैल 2018

Mandira Bedi
Bollywood

23 साल बाद मंदिरा बेदी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, चाहती तो बड़े रोल मिल जाते लेकिन...

9 अप्रैल 2018

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच के विरोध में टॉपलेस होना इस एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा महंगा, फिल्म एसोसिएशन ने लिया एक्शन

9 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

एडिटर को गाली देने पर अंगूरी भाभी ने किया कपिल का सपोर्ट, बोलीं- 'उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ जो..'

9 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Television

अब छोटे परदे पर आएगी वेश्याओं की जिंदगी, एकता कपूर लेकर आएंगी ऐसा 'कामसूत्र'

9 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi At RajGhat, Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar removed From the stage
India News

दलितों पर अत्याचार के खिलाफ उपवास पर बैठे राहुल गांधी, देशभर में कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी राजघाट पर अनशन करने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं। उनके आने से पहले जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार को मंच से हटा दिया गया है।

9 अप्रैल 2018

 JD Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were asked to leave Rajghat where Congress protest 
India News

राहुल के पहुंचने से पहले इसलिए राजघाट से हटाए गए टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार

9 अप्रैल 2018

kolkata
India News

कोलकाता: दमदम रेलवे लाइन पर बम धमाका, एक की हालत गंभीर, 10 बम बरामद

9 अप्रैल 2018

BSF will build guest house to beat the loneliness of its newly married soldiers
India News

BSF ने अपने नवविवाहित जवानों का अकेलापन दूर करने के लिए बनाया ये खास प्लान

9 अप्रैल 2018

China and India in the battle of right, Chinese soldiers crossing 6 km inside Indian border
India News

चीन और भारत के बीच फिर भड़की हक की लड़ाई, भारतीय सीमा में 6 किमी अंदर तक घुसे चीनी सैनिक

9 अप्रैल 2018

Mumbai police tweet viral, Twitter is impressed
India News

मुंबई पुलिस का ट्वीट हुआ वायरल, पूछा- क्या चालान काटते समय हमसे प्यार नहीं करते आप

9 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी और योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

दलितों की नाराजगी दूर करने का फार्मूला तैयार, पीएम मोदी ने संभाला मोर्चा

9 अप्रैल 2018

उदित राज
India News

भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- चंदा कोचर ने पब्लिक का पैसा लूटा, किसी ने नहीं सुनी मेरी बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

RSS worker attempted self-immolation in jaipur after Bharat Bandh protests
India News

RSS कार्यकर्ता ने खुद को जलाया, सौ मीटर तक लगाए भारत माता के जयकारे

9 अप्रैल 2018

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली
India News

डायलिसिस पर वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, एम्स में कभी भी हो सकती है किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट

9 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

एक महीने में 20 बार चीनी सैनिकों ने की घुसपैठ, ITBP की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

चीनी सैनिकों के भारतीय इलाके में घुसपैठ की खबर एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में है। आईटीबीपी द्वारा गृह मंत्रालय को दी गई एक रिपोर्ट से पता चला है कि चीनी सैनिकों ने पिछले एक महीने में 20 बार घुसपैठ की कोशिशें कर चुके हैं। 

9 अप्रैल 2018

पोस्ट ऑफिस 3:04

अब डिजिटल होगा पोस्ट ऑफिस, आपका भी है अकाउंट तो ये होंगे फायदे

9 अप्रैल 2018

दिल्ली आग 0:58

VIDEO: यहां जूता फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, जिंदा जले चार मजदूर

9 अप्रैल 2018

टाइटलर 0:35

राहुल गांधी के उपवास मंच से हटाए गए जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार,ये थी वजह

9 अप्रैल 2018

टीना डाबी 1:20

VIDEO:एक दूजे के हुए UPSC 2015 की टॉपर टीना डाबी और रनरअप अतहर

9 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

कांग्रेस प्रदर्शन
India News

LIVE : राजघाट पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, अनशन स्थल से हटाए गए टाइटलर और सज्जन कुमार

9 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी विधायक शिवाजी करडीले
National

शिवसेना के दो नेताओं की हत्या के आरोप में BJP विधायक गिरफ्तार

9 अप्रैल 2018

mayawati
Lucknow

दलितों के यहां खाने पर बसपा सुप्रीमो ने भाजपा को घेरा, कहा-गांव में घुसने नहीं देंगे दलित

9 अप्रैल 2018

बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

BJP MLA कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर ने 'खुद पर लगे दुष्कर्म के आरोप' पर कही ये बात

9 अप्रैल 2018

पीएम मोदी और योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

दलितों की नाराजगी दूर करने का फार्मूला तैयार, पीएम मोदी ने संभाला मोर्चा

9 अप्रैल 2018

bjp
India News

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावः बीजेपी ने जारी की अपने 72 उम्मीदवारों की सूची, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

9 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.